LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 6’s hometown heroes are prepping to walk on Sept. 11 to honor their fallen colleagues.

Firefighters from 13 different departments in Lancaster County are taking part in the 9/11 memorial stair climb on Sunday, Sept. 11. The event pays tribute to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives while responding to the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Many of the Lancaster County firefighters will climb the equivalent of 110 floors in full gear. The stair climb will take place at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

All money raised will benefit the foundation that honors fallen firefighters and their families.