CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, Nov. 10′, hometown hero is collecting blankets for those in need in Ukraine.

Tina Lemke wanted to help Ukraine, especially as winter gets closer.

She decided to start it close to Election Day, and in keeping with the times, Lemke put up a clever sign, asking people to leave blankets on her front porch. It reads in part, “Democrats…Republicans…We ALL get cold!!!”

“Regardless what labels we have on the outside, we’ve got the same values inside,” Lemke said.

Lemke has collected about 20 blankets already.

Lemke’s family is also supportive of the blanket-drive. “I appreciate having this as a reminder that people are good in spirit,” said Molly Lemke, Tina’s daughter, who has been helping her mom organize the drive.

Lemke plans to take the blankets to the Slavic Baptist Church in Harrisburg, which has been shipping supplies to Ukraine for months.

If you want to donate any blankets, Lemke is asking people to drop them off on her front porch. Lemke’s house is in the 2000 block of Yale Avenue in Camp Hill.