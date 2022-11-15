LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday, Nov. 15’s hometown heroes are collecting food donations for the holiday season.

Concort Communications in Schaefferstown, Lebanon County will conclude its annual food drive on Friday, Nov. 18.

The agency is asking for non-perishable food donations, which can be dropped off in the blue barrel outside its Route 897 location.

“Non-perishables, canned good, non-perishables boxed good for the most part, cereals, dried noodles, things like that. Canned or boxed would be great and helpful,” said Brian Murphy, President of Concort Communications.

Concort Communications will give the donations to “The Benevolent Society,” which holds a weekly food hand-out at Saint Clement’s Mission in Ephrata.