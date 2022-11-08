HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday, Nov. 8’s, Hometown Heroes are trying to make voting a family event.

The group “Moms Rising” set up tables outside of three Harrisburg polling locations with toys and activities for kids.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ.

The goal is to get children excited about elections and to help busy parents cast their votes.

“If your kids are bored in line, we give them something to color, because sometimes it can be frustrating having to take your kids with you. I have four of my own, I’ve been there, and this is just born from that,” said Stephanie Lane, a volunteer with Moms Rising.

Moms Rising staffed 11 polling locations across Pennsylvania on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.