On Monday, Weis Markets donated approximately $350,000 to the Paralyzed Veterans of American non-profit.

The money was from Weis customers/shoppers who rounded up to the next dollar at check out.

“We’ve been doing this since 2017, so over the last six years we’ve donated more than two million dollars to the Paralyzed Veterans of America,” said Jamie Lauver, community relations and event management for Weis Markets.

More than 42,000 American veterans live with spinal cord-related paralysis. The Paralyzed Veterans of America helps provide care and job training for paralyzed vets.

“It helps us to ensure that we can advocate for policies and procedures that our veterans as well as individuals in the community need,” said Robert Thomas Jr., National Senior Vice President of Paralyzed Veterans of America.