(WHTM) — Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County.

According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury filed charges against 19-year-old Daniel Mamary of Dover, as well as 21-year-old Sinsere Overton and 20-year-old Naqui Johnson, both of York City.

Overton and Johnson were both charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, and criminal conspiracy.

Mamary was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and criminal conspiracy.

“The presentment, which resulted from a two-month grand jury investigation, provides an overview of testimony from numerous witnesses describing the different phases of a beating that occurred over the course of eleven minutes until police arrived,” District Attorney David Sunday Jr. said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The grand jury concluded that Overton, Johnson, and Mamary allegedly assaulted Young multiple times, including punching and kicking his head and body. The grand jury also found there was evidence that a metal cigarette rolling machine was used in the attacks.

York City Police responded to the scene just past 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 after receiving reports from a witness that Young was allegedly trespassing. According to a police report, when Young attempted to flee, the witness alerted Mamary, Overton, and Johnson to try and stop him.

Officers reportedly found Young suffering from injuries and transported him to York Hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy was conducted on Young by the York County Coroner’s Office on Friday, May 27, which determined that he died from multiple blunt-force injuries to the head.

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of York County’s investigating grand jury, who are citizens just like you, a violent crime has been solved, and the perpetrators of this brutal beating will be held

accountable for their crimes,” the District Attorney’s office said.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

This case was investigated by the York City Police Department, the York County District Attorney’s Office, and the York County 2nd Investigating Grand Jury. Assistant District Attorneys Kara Bowser and Kadin Brown will be prosecuting the case for the York County District Attorney’s Office.