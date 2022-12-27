LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Homicide and DUI charges have been filed against a driver in a fatal crash that killed two sisters on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Dec. 23 around 9:30 p.m., a tractor-trailer being driven by Jagminder Singh was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the turnpike when it struck a Ford F250 truck head-on. A third vehicle ran into the pickup truck following the initial crash.

The crash killed two people and injured another in the pickup truck. The Lancaster County Coroner’s office says the women were from Ecuador.

State Police say after the crash Singh attempted to flee and entered another vehicle where he began to suffer a medical event. Police transported Singh to Reading Hospital and say he is suspected to have been under the influence of an illegal substance.

State Police say a blood test is pending lab results and that the investigation is active.

According to court records, Singh has been charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI, two counts of homicide by vehicle, DUI, and multiple misdemeanor charges.

Singh is in the Lancaster County Prison after being unable to post $250,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 30.