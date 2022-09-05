QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospice & Community Care is hosting its Labor Day Auction in Lancaster County.

The event began on Saturday and took place again Monday until 5 p.m. at the Solanco Fairgrounds. Visitors can shop for vintage goods, enjoy good food, and take part in an auction of thousands of items.

The items up for auction include artwork, vacation packages, new and used tools, sports memorabilia, and more.

This year marks the 38th Labor Day Auction.