(WHTM) – The 39th Labor Day Auction was held by Hospice & Community Care on Saturday, September 2, and Monday, September 4 where a record $1.1 million was raised for patients and families that are receiving hospice and palliative care and bereavement support.

More than 500 people in their homes, senior living facilities, and at Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center are served by Hospice & Community Care.

“Our community is extremely generous,” commented Bonnie Jess Lopane, Vice President and Chief Development Officer, of Hospice & Community Care. “The Auction is a true example of the collective impact we can all make when we come together for a cause. Many of the Auction attendees are caregivers or family members of loved ones who were served by Hospice & Community Care, and this is their way of giving back to others in need of care and comfort. We are so appreciative of everyone’s support.”

Items up for auction include vacation stays, jewelry, Amish-made quilts, art, sports memorabilia, plants, tools, furniture, collectibles, and new and used items.

Another auction item was a Hospice & Community Care’s Day of Auction where bidders could buy days or weeks of hospice care for families in need. That auction raised nearly $100,000 which is enough to cover roughly 500 days of Hospice care.