(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are making a huge difference in the lives of Midstate families.
Hospice of Central Pennsylvania just held its gala at Hershey Lodge. The evening raised more than $200,000 to improve end-of-life care for Midstaters.
Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!
There was a live and silent auction and four people who have helped the organization in various key ways were honored.
abc27’s Alicia Richards was happy to emcee the event.