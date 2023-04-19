(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are making a huge difference in the lives of Midstate families.

Hospice of Central Pennsylvania just held its gala at Hershey Lodge. The evening raised more than $200,000 to improve end-of-life care for Midstaters.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

There was a live and silent auction and four people who have helped the organization in various key ways were honored.

abc27’s Alicia Richards was happy to emcee the event.