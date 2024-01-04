YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Firefighters are responding to a second-alarm house fire in York with rescues being reported.

According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Management, the fire began at 829 East Poplar Street and spread to a second address in the duplex.

According to Goodwill Fire Company #1 in York Township, heavy smoke was showing from the second story duplex with multiple rescues being made.

Images shared on social media by Greater York Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 2377 showed firefighters on the roof with smoke and embers showing.

Czech says firefighters opened the roof and it’s not known if there are any injuries at this time.