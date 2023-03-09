(WHTM) — With March already here, that means spring is around the corner. But not until winter has the last say.

On Friday, certain parts of Pennsylvania will be seeing more snow than others. According to the abc27 weather team, on Friday it seems like there will be enough cold air in place for the precipitation to start on Friday afternoon. But, it depends on how much rain will mix in since highs will be around 40 degrees.

Some parts of the state may see more snow, especially when it comes to the higher elevations, but here in the Midstate, a large amount of snow is not expected.

The abc27 weather team states they are expecting more of a slushy accumulation for most of the region, with some parts of the Midstate seeing a coating to two inches of snow. But, that is taking into account that the snow will actually stick, which might not happen.

The abc27 weather team is also tracking another storm for Sunday night into Monday, but to the team, it seems to start out as snow and end as rain, with exact totals remaining to be seen.