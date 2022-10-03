HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some abc27 viewers noticed they were being charged Pennsylvania Sales Tax for online purchases when they were buying items that Pennsylvania doesn’t tax.

One of the purchases in question, from an online clothing retailer in California, shows over $8 in Pennsylvania Sales Tax for several t-shirts. However, Pennsylvania is one of the few states that considers clothes tax exempt.

Is this allowed?

“Pa. sales tax can be confusing,” said Jeffrey Johnson, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

Most retailers have software that helps them determine what should be taxed, but not all do.

“The department of revenue annually publishes a guide online, it’s called a retailers information guide, and its a list by list item kind of check down whats taxable what’s non taxable,” added Johnson.

If you check the guide, it clearly states that t-shirts are not taxable.

The first step is to go back to the retailer and request a refund. But if you don’t have any luck with that, what should you do next?

“The department of revenue has an independent body within the agency called the board of appeals, and it has a duty to hear appeals of tax cases kind of just like this one. It’s very easy to file what we call a petition for appeal online, and as part of that you can submit supporting documentation, a receipt in this case, that kind of outlines your claim and the board will look at the evidence and make a call on the specific case. But it seems just based on what you have described to me that this one in particular would be cut and dry,” said Johnson.

More than 24,000 appeals were filed in the last fiscal year; Nearly 47% of which were regarding the use of sales tax.

To file a petition for appeal, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s website.