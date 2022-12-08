LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — As the year is coming to a close, we can finally reflect back on all the trends from the year 2022. What exactly has the Midstate been searching for the most on Google this year?

These are the top trending searches in the Lancaster area, according to Google Trends.

More and more we’ve been seeing people finding success at being an influencer. If you aren’t on social media that often, you may be wondering what an influencer is, or more specifically how to be one. If you find yourself wondering how to quit that nine-to-five and become an influencer, you’re not alone.

People in the Lancaster area searched for “how to be an influencer” this year more than anywhere else in the entire United States, according to Google Trends. So don’t be surprised if Lancaster becomes the new Los Angeles.

Pennsylvanians searched for all sorts of animals this year. According to Google Trends, people in the Philadelphia area searched for “Pallas’s cats,” people in the Scranton area searched for the “great eared nightjar,” and people in the Altoona area searched for the “papillon dog” (and that was the only place in the country that had papillon dog as its trending animal search).

The Midstate decided they wanted to keep it simple and skip all the fancy animals. “Prairie dogs” were the most searched animal in the Lancaster area this year.

It seems that an old classic is making a big comeback. Wondering what to do on Friday night? Tired of going to the bars? Well, you’re not the only one. Six places in the United States had “bingo near me” as a top trending search this year. Lancaster must have some good bingo spots because they searched for it the most out of any place in the United States, according to Google Trends.

You may have heard of cowboy caviar, a food that was extremely popular on social media over the summer. But have you ever heard of cowboy candy? “Cowboy candy” was the top trending recipe in the Lancaster area this year, according to Google Trends. If you’re not a fan of spice (although most of the Midstate seems to be based on this trend), this treat isn’t for you. Cowboy candy is essentially candied jalapenos.

You might be a fan of pop, country, EDM, K-pop… but most of the Midstate are fans of rap. “Rap” was searched for more than any other music genre this year in the Lancaster area, according to Google Trends.

These are the top 10 trending “near me” searches in the Midstate from the year 2022: