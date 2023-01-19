(WHTM) — January marks “National Blood Donor Month,” and the American Red Cross needs help stocking up on blood and platelets before winter weather hits underserved communities across the nation. If you donate, you could also be going to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

According to the American Red Cross, one in seven patients who go to a hospital need a blood transfusion, but only 3% of the public donates blood.

To help the American Red Cross by donating, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, call 1-800-REDCROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

In a partnership with the NFL, anyone who donates blood, platelets, or plasma, through Jan. 31, 2023, will automatically be entered to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

The Super Bowl trip features access to day-of in-stadium activities pre-game, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three nights (Feb. 10 through Feb. 13, 2023) in a hotel, and a $500 gift card.

To volunteer with the American Red Cross, visit RedCross.org/VolunteerToday.

To make your blood donation even easier, donors can complete their pre-donation reading and questionnaire online at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.

All blood types are needed. A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of ID are needed when you check in.