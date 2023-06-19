HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association has provided information on two charities that people can donate to help the families of the two troopers after a shooting in Juniata County over the weekend.

Troper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr. was killed in the shooting and Lt. James Wagner was critically injured in two separate encounters with the suspect that occurred on Saturday, June 17.

Donations can be sent to the following charities for those who would like to help both families:

PSTA Survivors Fund, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110. These donations are given directly to the families of Troopers Rougeau and Wagner.

Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation, which is a nonprofit foundation that provides funding for families when a trooper is killed in the line of duty.

“The PSTA Survivors Fund and Troopers Helping Troopers DO NOT solicit the public for contributions, so please be careful if you receive any calls,” said PSTA President David Kennedy. “Every dollar contributed goes directly to helping troopers and their loved ones.”