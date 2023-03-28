(WHTM) — They are legion, they are deeply annoying, and they are coming. Spotted lanternflies, will emerge before you know it, ready to damage some kinds of local trees, so what can we all do about it?

Spotted lanternflies were first found in Pennsylvania in 2014 in Berks County. The Penn State Extension office says the invasive insect can now be found in 51 out of 67 counties in the state.

You can help cut down the spread by using a tree trap.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“The value of these sticky traps is more for your own comfort you know putting them on trees around your property trying to reduce the numbers,” said Ellen Roane, city forester.

The tree trap catches older lanternflies in a nylon window screen because they can fly over the glue trap. But when younger lanternflies fall off trees they climb back up, trapping them in the glue where they remain until removed.

“They’re not really dangerous, they’re most mostly just the pests. I mean, they don’t bite, they don’t sting, just pest,” Roane added.

Lanternflies lay eggs in the spring, which look like oval shape patches on trees. Within three to four weeks those eggs start hatching, so scrape off the eggs and dispose of them.