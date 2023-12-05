(WHTM) — It’s that time of year: People are out doing their holiday shopping or heading to big holiday events, but those celebrations can make you vulnerable to crime.

You might think of online shopping scams or porch pirates, which are both real concerns, but going out in person during the holidays carries its own set of risks.

“While you’re preparing to celebrate the holiday, there’s a lot of bad guys out there that are preparing to take advantage of you celebrating the holiday,” security expert John Sancenito said.

Sancenito the best thing to do is be prepared.

“Be alert. If that little voice in the back of your head is telling you that something’s wrong, listen to it,” he said.

Take holiday shopping, for example. Sancenito said to be very careful about what you leave in your car.

“They’ll look to see what’s inside cars, look to see if they can break into the cars to steal something,” he said.

Even where you park can make a difference.

“It’s better to go around the parking lot a couple of times and find a spot that’s under a light than to park in a very remote area,” he said. He also said avoid dropping packages off in your car and then going back inside a store.

Shopping is not the only risky situation. Sancenito said if you are going to a big holiday event, plan ahead.

“Those events sometimes become targets,” he said.

He admitted — it is not fun to think about, but he said it is better to do it now.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The first time you’re thinking about what you’re going to do in an emergency is not to be the time when an emergency is occurring,” he said.

Lower Paxton Police Sergeant Autumn Lupey said police prepare for big events too.

“We will assign additional officers to that area,” Lupey said.

Still, it helps if the public does the same.

“Familiarize yourself with the area before you even go to the event,” Lupey recommended.

She said the crowd itself can be dangerous for some people.

“You’re going to have kids and elderly and people who may not be able to get around as well, and you just want to really look out for them, make sure that they don’t get caught up in the crowd, fall down,” she said.

If an emergency happens, you need to know what to do.

“If you’re going there with family members predesignate a meeting point and say that if we get separated, we’re going to meet at this location,” Sancenito said.

Both Sancenito and Lupey also said, if you see something that feels off, tell someone.

“Always keep your eyes and ears open for anything suspicious or something that seems a little bit off. If it’s a concern to you, bring it to our attention. It’s a concern to us as well,” Lupey said.

More tips to stay safe: