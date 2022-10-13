HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of Americans on Social Security just got an 8.7% cost of living increase. But could that increase mean some senior citizens will lose other benefits, like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)?

The increase in Social Security benefits is great news for a lot of people. However, it also raised some questions.

Sheree, an abc27 viewer, wanted to know if the Social Security increase would make her ineligible for SNAP benefits.

SNAP benefits are based on a variety of factors such as household income. Sheree’s concern was that the Social Security increase would bump some seniors over the SNAP income limits.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services explained that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is in charge of running SNAP at the federal level.

The USDA adjusted its income levels for 2023. Households’ limit will increase $250 to $2,750. Households with at least one person over the age of 60 or disabled will increase by $500 to $4,250.

The USDA also reported that households with an elderly or disabled person will only have to meet the net income test, which is gross income with allowable expenses subtracted.

Elderly and disabled SNAP recipients are also not subject to the shelter expense cap, meaning there is no limit to claiming things like rent, property taxes, or utility bills when calculating net income.

The increase in Social Security means SNAP benefits are a case-by-case issue. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said the best thing to do is apply and let a caseworker determine your eligibility.