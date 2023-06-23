HIGHSPIRE BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Highspire Borough Police Department received a report on Thursday, June 22 from youths who were fishing at the reservoir that said they had found some bones in a heavily wooded area of Reservoir Park.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office confirmed what the youths reported, the Coroner’s Office found bones that were human remains.

According to police, Citizen’s Fire Company #1 of Highspire assisted with clearing the brush, the fire company also provided lighting so the Highspire Police and Dauphin County Forensic Team could begin processing the scene.

The remains have not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.