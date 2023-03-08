LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a reduced-fee cat adoption event.

The St. Catty’s Day event will run from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19 and community members will have the opportunity to adopt shelter cats for just $3.17.

Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers will be participating in the adoption event.

“Year after year, the St. Catty’s Day adoption weekend has always brought some extra luck to the cats in our care who have been patiently waiting to find their forever families. We’re always very excited to help potential adopters find their perfect match,” exclaimed the Shelter Manager for Humane Pennsylvania, Aida May.

All potential adopters will have to go through Humane Pennsylvania’s adoption screening process and approval is not guaranteed.

Adopters who are wishing to provide a loving home to a shelter cat are asked to visit the shelter campuses or visit the website to view adoptable cats.

All adoptions will include the following:

Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement

Spaying or neutering (prior to adoption)

Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication

Flea treatment

Microchipping and chip registration

Free 1 lb. bag of Science Diet pet food

You can visit these locations for adoptions:

Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving: Hours of Operation: 9 AM – 5 PM (Adoption Hours: 10 AM – 4 PM) Location: 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602

Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving: Hours of Operation: 9 AM – 5 PM (Adoption Hours: 10 AM – 4 PM) Location: 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604

Sponsors Mr. and Mrs. Shank’s generosity helped aid in the celebration.