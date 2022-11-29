PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Are you still looking for the perfect Christmas card picture? Look no further. Humane Pennsylvania is offering pet and family photos with Santa this holiday season.

Photos with Santa will cost $10 for the first photo and $5 for every additional photo. The money raised will support Humane Pennsylvania’s mission and community programs.

Humane Pennsylvania will also be accepting wet or dry dog or cat food donations in support of Spike’s Pet Pantry.

Photos will take place on the following dates and locations: Saturday, December 3 – Humane Veterinary Hospital – Lancaster (2195 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster, Pa. 17602)

Sunday, December 4 – Humane Veterinary Hospital – Reading (1729 N. 11th Street, Reading, Pa. 19604)

If you don’t have a pet, no worries. Pictures are also available for the entire family.

If you’re feeling really festive, you can also visit with LSJ Studios, who will be on site to help your pet create a paw print decoration for you. If your pet is shy, you can take home a DIY kit to make the decoration at home.

A portion of the kit proceeds will go to animals who are being cared for by Humane Pennsylvania.

There will also be hot chocolate and “Pup Cups,” as well as holiday crafts for your human kids.