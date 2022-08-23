PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating Clear The Shelters with a one-day, fee waived adoption event. It will take place on Saturday, August 27 at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers.

If you are interested in adoption, you will be able to take home and adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and all of the adoption fees will be waived.

Clear The Shelters is an annual nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign that Humane Pennsylvania has participated in since 2015.

“We participate in Clear the Shelters every year to spread the awareness of the importance of choosing adoption.” Stated Aida May, Shelter Manager – Lancaster. “It is an exciting opportunity to help even more animals in our community find homes, in turn this boost in adoptions also allows us to help more animals who are experiencing homelessness. Remember when you choose adoption you are not only saving one life, you are saving two lives!”

All potential adopters do have to go through a screening process and approval isn’t guaranteed. You can click here for more information regarding the adoption.

You can visit these location to participate in the adoption program:

Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving – 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602

Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving – 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604