PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event at their Berks and Lancaster locations this weekend.

This fee-waived adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. Anyone who is interested will have the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter with zero adoption fees.

Ty and Tina Skank are sponsoring the event and shared their excitement about the fee-waived adoption event. “As two people who are dedicated to the care of our furry friends, we are proud to sponsor this event and hope several adoptable animals find a loving home!”

If you are interested in adopting, you can click here to view the current animals up for adoption, as well as find more information about the event

. All potential adopters are required to go through Humane Pennsylvania’s adoption screening process and approval isn’t guaranteed.

The adoptions will include the following:

Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement

Spaying or neutering (prior to adoption)

Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication

Flea treatment

Microchipping and chip registration

Free bag of Science Diet pet food – Puppies and dogs will get a two-pound bag and cats and kittens will get a one-pound bag

There are two locations, one located at 2195 Lincoln East Highway in Lancaster and the other located at 1801 North 11th Street in Reading. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.