HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Pennsylvania’s largest animal welfare organization is teaming up with a local humane society to increase animal-saving efforts.

The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area announced that they have started a “no-kill” standard after entering an agreement with Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA).

“Together, we bring nearly 200 years of combined history serving the state’s most vulnerable animals and are joining our hearts, hands, and paws to expand the largest animal welfare organization in Pennsylvania, with the goal of bringing BVSPCA’s no-kill standard into the Harrisburg area,” Humane Society of Harrisburg Area wrote in a Facebook post.

The agreement is expected to help grow resources for the community like free vaccine clinics, low-cost vet care, and spay and neuter campaigns.

The no-kill initiative was started by the BVSPCA in Chester County almost 100 years ago, and they made Delaware the first no-kill state in the country.

BVSPCA holds the nation’s largest adoption event, called BVSPCA-led Mega Adoption Event, and has led to almost 16,000 adoptions.