HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A staple in Hummelstown — Rhoades Hallmark and Gift Shop, formerly known as Rhoades Pharmacy — that has been in business for nearly five decades has announced it is shutting down.

Dave and Jeanne Lutz have owned Rhoades Hallmark and Gift Shop since 1973.

“We were actually Rhoades Pharmacy and Gift Shop for 45 years, and then CVS moved into town,” said Dave.

CVS took over their pharmacy business, and that’s when they thought it was time to retire. “Well guess what, we love this, so we continued and made it a gift shop,” Dave said.

“We opened up a boutique, a kitchen shop, a home decor gallery, and added to what we already had, and we advertised five shops under one roof,” Dave said, “and that’s what made us popular.”

“One thing that was special is we made a lounge in the back for the men to sit and watch TV and relax, and it was a big hit,” Jeanne said.

Now it’s time for change once again. “It is time for us to retire,” Dave said.

Efforts to sell the store were unsuccessful, but they were able to sell the building. The store will be closing at the end of January.

“We can’t walk from the back of the store to the front of the store without being stopped by probably four or five people telling us that they will miss us, and we tell them, ‘We’ll miss you, too,'” said Dave.

“We had wonderful customers,” Jeanne said. “We loved all of them, and now we’re finding out they loved us, too.”

Dave and Jeanne say they would not have been able to stay in business as long as they have if it weren’t for the amazing employees that have worked at the store over the years.

The store is set to officially close on Jan. 31, 2023.