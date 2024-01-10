CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A South Carolina-based company recently submitted a WARN Notice to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, and will be laying off close to 300 Pennsylvania employees.

According to the WARN Notice, Newbold Services LLC will be laying off 294 Pennsylvania employees. In total, the layoff will go into effect on Tuesday, March 5.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The layoff is going to affect the following locations in the Keystone State: Two locations in Breinigsville, Pa.

One location in Easton, Pa.

Three locations in Carlisle, Pa.

One location in York, Pa.

One location in Hazelton, Pa.

Newbold Services, LLC was first founded back in 2006 and is known for providing janitorial, staffing, security, and other services as well. According to their website, they currently have more than 3,000 employees and are in partnership with more than 30 states.

abc27 News reached out to Newbold Services for more information but could not make contact at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.