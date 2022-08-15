HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Over 400 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction.

The auction is taking place on Tuesday, August 23, at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.

This auction will feature a number of vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies including: 2014 Chevrolet Cruze; 2014 Ford Taurus; 2013 Land Rover Range Rover; 2011 BMW X5; 2011 Chevrolet Traverse; 2011 Jaguar XF; 2009 Nissan Titan; 2008 Nissan Armada; 2007 Dodge Charger; 2007 Jeep Cherokee; 2006 Infiniti G35X; 2005 Audi A4 Quattro; 2004 Ford Expedition; 2002 Lexus IS300; and 2002 Lincoln LSE.

Vehicle offerings will include a variety of 4-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans from the previously mentioned manufacturers and more. Included in the vehicles that will be offered for public purchase will be a number of Police Interceptor sedans and SUVs.

An in-person preview of vehicles begins on Thursday, August 18 and will run through Sunday, August 21.

Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles will begin on Thursday, August 18 through Sunday, August 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before Sunday, August 21 at 4:00 p.m. There will be no registration on the day of the auction.

The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23. Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check or certified check – made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.” No cash will be accepted.

More information on this auction, registration information, payment conditions and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.