HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Dauphin and Cumberland counties will have a weekend lane restriction in place due to construction.

Drivers going northbound on the I-81 (George N Wade) Bride will run into a single-lane restriction from Exit 65 (Marysville/Enola/Route 11/15) and Exit 66 (Harrisburg/Front Street), the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.

The right and center lanes will be closed as work goes on, but the left lane will be open, PennDOT says.

The restriction will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, as a PennDOT bridge crew in Dauphin County will be performing deck spall repairs.

More information about the upcoming restriction can be found online at PennDOT’s website.

All work is weather-permitted and there will be no restrictions during non-work hours.