DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting on Friday, June 2, there will be weekend highway/ramp closures on I-83 in Dauphin County due to a resurfacing project, PennDOT says.

The 4.8-mile resurfacing project will be from Cameron Street in Harrisburg to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township, going through Swatara Township.

The ramps that will close are the northbound I-283 to I-83 ramp at mile marker 2.5 and the northbound I-83 ramp bridge on Route 322/Eisenhower Boulevard/I-283 at mile marker 46. The ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

Drivers on I-83 northbound should take the eastbound Route 322 (Exit 46B: Hershey) to the Pen-Har Interchange, turn right on Pen-Har Drive and then onto Paxton Street. Once on Paxton Street, turn left onto the ramp for westbound Route 322 and follow the signs for northbound I-83.

Drivers on I-283 to northbound I-83 should take eastbound Route 322 (Exit 3C) and then follow the same detour listed above.

The project includes paving, milling and patching as well as other work on I-83. The project is expected to cost $4,884,987 and is planned to end on November 20, 2023. Night work will star ton Sunday, April 16 with short term lane closures.