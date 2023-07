FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on I-81N has shut down all lanes in Franklin County.

According to 511PA, the crash occurred between Exit 20: PA 997 SCOTLAND and Exit 24: PA 696 FAYETTE ST.

According to PennDOT, the accident involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle. A medical helicopter was brought in to the scene as well.

It’s not known at this time how long the road will be closed.