LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash is closing I-81 south in Lebanon County at mile marker 92, according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

Both southbound lanes are closed at Exit 100 in Schuylkill County due to a tractor-trailer that overturned, spilling diesel fuel. PennDOT also believes an SUV was involved, but there is no word on any injuries.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, there are still crews on the scene, including a bridge strike crew.

The southbound lanes are expected to be closed until at least 11 p.m., possibly longer.