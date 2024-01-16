(WHTM) – A section of I-81S in Cumberland County has been shut down after a tractor-trailer carrying alcohol overturned.

According to 511PA, the crash is southbound between Exit 57: PA 114 – Mechanicsburg and Exit 52: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex.

All lanes closed due to the crash, which came soon after PennDOT lifted most travel restrictions in the area.

PennDOT says there was approximately 43,000 pounds of various kinds of alcohol in the trailer. No injuries were reported and there is no estimate for when the road will reopen.





Photo of tractor trailer crash shutting down I-81 from Jessie Erickson



Traffic is being diverted at Exit 57 and back on at Exit 52.