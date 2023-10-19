(WHTM) – PennDOT says work will soon begin on a major reconstruction project involving I-83 in the City of Harrisburg and the surrounding Dauphin County area.

Signage will soon arrive northbound on I-83 from the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge to the Eisenhower Interchange.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the final week of October, night work to install a barrier will begin for the contractor to begin utility work and clearing the area of Cameron Street.

The I-83 project will include widening and reconstructing portions of the highway, constructing overhead bridges at 29th Street and 19th Street, construction of the new Cameron Street Interchange, removing the 13th Street Interchange, and roadway improvements along the Cameron, 19th, and 29th Street corridors.

Significant impacts to traffic are possible during the life of the project, which is expected to be completed by October 2027.

A second phase of the project is expected to be under construction from 2025-28 including the widening of the road, construction of the 13th Street bridge and approaches, construction of the 17th Street interchange, and the widening of 17th Street.

The project is contracted for more than $154 million.

For more information about the East Shore Section 3 and the I-83 Capital Beltway Project, go to I83 Capital Beltway- Home (i-83beltway.com).