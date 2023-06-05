YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – I-83 was shut down and a man is in custody after a police investigation in York County on Monday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the road closure is in connection to a man who fled a traffic stop in the Loganville/Shrewsbury area on Monday morning, potentially armed with a handgun.

According to 511PA, the closure involves north and southbound lanes between Exit 8: PA 216-Glen Rock and Exit 4: PA 851 – Stewartstown. There is also a ramp closed on PA 851 at Exit I-83 North.