YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-83 northbound near Strinestown, York County, has closed all lanes of the highway, according to 511PA.

The roadway is closed between Exit 28 for PA 297 – Zions View/Strinestown and Exit 32 for PA 382 – Newberrytown as of 2:44 p.m. on Oct. 4, according to 511PA.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Traffic maps show traffic disruptions heading toward the closed portion of the highway, as well as a tractor-trailer blocking the highway.

It’s not known how many vehicles are involved or if there were any injuries.