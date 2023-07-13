HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The new I-83 South Bridge connecting Dauphin and Cumberland counties will not be tolled as part of the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge replacement project.

According to PennDOT, the bridge is “no longer included in the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership” and will move forward with non-tolling funding sources. Additional improvements to surrounding roads will also no longer be included in the project.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PennDOT says the department continues to seek federal discretionary funds to expedite upgrades to the aging bridge.

Municipalities in both Cumberland and Dauphin counties filed a lawsuit in March 2022 to prevent tolling on the bridge. The communities argued PennDOT and officials did not follow a proper review process, failed to consult with municipalities, and did not determine whether a toll was in the public’s best interest.

PennDOT had said proposed tolls would’ve been between $1-2. for drivers, many of whom make daily commutes over the Susquehanna River.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With the plan not to toll the bridge now in place, PennDOT says they are resuming environmental studies and are looking to address National Environmental Policy Act requirements.

The bridge was originally built in 1960 and widened in 1982. According to PennDOT, the bridge carries more than 125,000 vehicles over the Susquehanna River every day.

The estimated cost is between $1.1 to 1.3 billion with construction projected to start in 2026.