YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A lane on I-83S is closed after a tractor-trailer struck the Queen St. Bridge on Wednesday.

According to the York County Office of Emergency Management, at 1:54 p.m. the 911 center received a call regarding the bridge being struck.

Debris from the crash careened into a second southbound tractor-trailer, rupturing its saddle tank and triggering a fuel spill.

According to York Township EMA, the unit spilled 50-75 gallons of diesel fuel.

The crash closed the right lane of I-83S starting at Exit 18 at Mt. Rose Ave. Fire, EMS, and hazmat crews responded to the scene.

One tractor-trailer driver was being treated by EMS but their status is unknown.