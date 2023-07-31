YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cultural Alliance of York County and the York County Board of Commissioners are encouraging local students to participate in a national art contest.

The “I Love My County Because…,” contest is co-sponsored by The National Association of Counties and Americans for the Arts.

“I think it’s really important because I think a lot of times we take what our county does for us for granted: the amazing infrastructure, the parks structures, the great living communities that we have,” Kelley Gibson, president of the Cultural Alliance of York County, said.

The goal of the contest is to increase community understanding of the role of county government and raise awareness about county services and programs that help people every day.

“This art contest will showcase talent of local students in a way that promotes knowledge and awareness of York County Government,” York County Commissioner Doug Hoke said.

The Cultural Alliance of York County and the York County Board of Commissioners are promoting the contest to local arts groups, camps, county school districts and private and home school students.

All submissions must show a county activity that shows how “Counties Matter,” and respond to the prompt “I love my county because…”

All K-12 students can participate in the contest and online submissions will be accepted through September 29, 2023.

“This is a wonderful opportunity of our local students to show their artistic creativity and promote what makes York County special to them,” York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said.

Artwork must also reflect an aspect of a county government function, service or program.

Winning submissions will be included in the 2024 NACo “Counties Matter” calendar.

“It’s a great way for kids to really embrace what they love about their county while they showcase their art skills and all of the winners of each age will be put into a national calendar. So we’d love to see some York County kids get featured in that piece of work,” Gibson said.

Each submitting student is also required to “Artist’s Statement” with their work. The statement should explain how “Counties Matter” in their community or complete the sentence “I love my county because…”.

Students can apply online or find more information on the National Association of Counties website at www.naco.org/resources/i-love-my-county-because-art-contest.

Participation is free, and only one submission per student is permitted.

Local students in York County can also email a copy of their work to Gibson at kelley@culturalyork.org. The Cultural Alliance and the County of York will post entries in the coming months.