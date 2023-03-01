HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ice and Fire Festival is returning to Harrisburg this weekend.

There will be more than 60 ice sculptures throughout the city as well as live ice carvings and an ice slide.

“For the first time since 2020, we are back on 2nd Street, isn’t that amazing. This is going to be like a big block party. From Market down to Pine Street,” said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams.

More than half of the ice structures will be visible from 2nd Street.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.