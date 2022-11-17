WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — A religious art exhibit that has traveled around the world is being set up in Franklin County.

Evangelical Lutheran Chruch in Waynesboro is hosting the exhibit named Icons of Inspirations. More than 100 pieces will be on display, some of which stand 10 feet tall.

The exhibit has been seen by more than three million people. The artists want visitors to become inspired and tap into their own spirituality.

“(We) encourage people to come, be transformed, see into yourself, discover yourself and art has the amazing power of that doing it,” artist Ludmila Pawlowska said.

“The hope for the church is that it can be instruments of going to transform lives,” Associate Pastor Drahus Oslik said.

The artists and pastor have ties to Ukraine. The artwork can be purchased and a portion of the proceeds will go to Ukrainian refugee relief efforts.

The exhibit opens on Saturday, Nov. 19, and will run through the end of January.