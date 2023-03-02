MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular local coffee house, named Idea Coffee recently opened its newest location at the Florin Hill Apartments in Mount Joy.

Idea Coffee is owned and operated by two local coffee enthusiasts, named LaShae and Josh Willits, who are native to the Mechanicsburg and Linglestown area.

Prior to owning a coffee shop, the husband and wife started a coffee roasting company called Lonely Monk Coffee Roasting, which is based in Lemoyne.

According to Josh, the husband and wife duo met the previous owner of Idea Coffee while working on a new coffee blend together. The previous owner, AnnMarie Nelms, is an award-winning head chef at the popular Mechanicsburg restaurant called Thea.

The Willits ended up taking over Idea Coffee in Oct. 2021.

“Coffee houses are all about community and connection,” Josh said in an email. “Idea Coffee takes this concept literally, choosing locations in actual neighborhoods that are deeply connected to the community around them.”

With the opening of the Mount Joy coffee shop, Idea Coffee now has three Central Pa. locations, which consist of:

Walden – 121 Walden Way, Mechanicsburg

– 121 Walden Way, Mechanicsburg Arcona – 1430 B Market House Lane, Mechanicsburg

– 1430 B Market House Lane, Mechanicsburg Florin Hill – 100 Merchant Avenue, Mount Joy

The Walden location first opened its doors back in the Spring of 2018, according to Josh. Following the Willits’ initial takeover of Idea Coffee, the duo decided to reimagine their Arcona location, which at the time was just a semi-permanent coffee trailer. In Feb. 2022, the Willits decided to open an actual retail, brick and mortar location in Arcona.

It should be noted that the original coffee trailer is still in operation, and now rolls under the name of Joe on the Go Coffee Co. – owned and operated by Nathan Claycomb. According to Josh, this coffee trailer currently serves Lonely Monk Coffee in the Strasburg area.

Idea Coffee’s Florin Hill location officially had its grand opening on Wednesday, Feb 1.

“It’s always exciting to launch something new to a community,” Josh said in an email. “Florin Hill is special because it’s an opportunity to bring our coffee and brand to a new community.”

The new Florin Hill-based Idea Coffee’s hours of operation are:

Mondays – Fridays // 7a.m. to 4p.m.

Saturdays // 7a.m. to 5p.m.

Currently, Idea Coffee has created 17 part-time and full-time jobs. According to Josh, Idea Coffee hopes to expand its hours at a couple of its locations this coming Summer.