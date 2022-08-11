HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Imagine Dragons will play Hersheypark Stadium on August 12 as part of their Mercury World Tour.

The show, which includes Kinds Elliot and Macklemore, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets posted on Ticketmaster have ranged from $75 to over $500 for seats next to the stage.

Imagine Dragons last performed at Hersheypark Stadium in June of 2018. The band’s diamond-selling single “Radioactive” hit number one on the Billboard Rock chart and won a Grammy for Best Rock Performance in 2014.

The four-member group has received additional Grammy nominations for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Hersheypark Stadium is a cashless venue and patrons two years old and older require a ticket.