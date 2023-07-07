LEGO sets are educational for young people, teaching them to follow instructions and problem solve while also improving dexterity.

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)– An event all about LEGOs that will feature displays from the top builders in the country is coming to Cumberland County later this year.

BrickUniverse is an immersive LEGO experience that is coming to the Carlisle Expo Center on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. Besides displays, there will be an area where attendees can use their creativity to build their own LEGO display.

“We’re thrilled to bring BrickUniverse to Carlisle, PA. Our mission is to inspire creativity and foster a sense of wonder in people of all ages,” event organizer York Beights said. “The Carlisle Expo Center provides the perfect venue to showcase the incredible talent and imagination that goes into every LEGO creation.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Pennsylvania stop is one out of six others for the BrickUniverse’s 2023 tour that starts in August in Tennessee and ends in Florida in December.

A brick market where folks can buy LEGO-related products that include exclusive figurines will also be at the event.

There will be two different sessions that folks can choose from, a morning one from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and an afternoon one from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for the event cost $14.99 and can be bought online.

More information about BrickUniverse can be found on their website.