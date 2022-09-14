CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley School District says someone sent highly inappropriate images using a software system designed for elementary school students, and it isn’t the only district to be impacted.

On Wednesday morning, Cumberland Valley alerted parents of “a very inappropriate image being circulated through a small number of accounts on Seesaw.” Cumberland Valley is not the only district to use Seesaw or to experience this issue.

West Shore School District sent a similar message to elementary families and staff on Wednesday that said “a few of our elementary teachers reported receiving a bitly link to an inappropriate image through their Seesaw account from parent accounts.”

Northern York County School District also experienced the issue, per a message sent to district parents and staff. And it isn’t limited to Pennsylvania — an abc27 sister station in New York also reported a similar issue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In a statement, Cumberland Valley said, “Our initial investigation revealed that an individual(s) gained unauthorized access to several parent, or “families,” Seesaw accounts and used those accounts to send an inappropriate image through the platform to some of our staff…We are not aware of the image being shared with any student accounts.”

Cumberland Valley emphasized this was not a breach of its systems.

West Shore also said that “due to the manner in which the District Seesaw accounts are structured, students were not able to receive this message, and all teacher log in credentials are secure.”

In a statement, Seesaw said:

Our team is continuing to investigate the situation and it appears that specific user accounts were compromised by an outside actor. The safety and privacy of our teachers, students, and families is our number one priority and we are taking this extremely seriously. We have blocked additional accounts from being compromised, removed the link from affected accounts, and have temporarily suspended our Messages feature for all users. Our team continues to monitor the situation to ensure we prevent further spread of these images from being sent or seen by any Seesaw users. Seesaw’s mission is to create an environment where students can be their best and we’re deeply distressed by the impact on our community because of these appalling actions.” Sunniya Saleem, vice president of marketing, Seesaw

Seesaw is one of several competing apps school use to communicate with students and parents and enhance learning.