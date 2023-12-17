(WHTM) – The first inaugural class from the UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing graduated on Sunday.

The school is located in Harrisburg and offers a 16-month accelerated diploma program.

Professors at the school say there’s a need for nurses here in central Pennsylvania and this class is ready to help with that.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Doctor Penny Lenig-Zerby, director of the UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing said, “Over the 16 months I’ve seen them grow leaps and bounds. We’ve cried together, we’ve celebrated together and we’ve grown together. Definitely formed a lot of bonds and definitely saw them become critical thinking nurses, being able to apply the theory and transform into registered nurses.”

In all, 42 nurses graduated. Students with honors and awards were also acknowledged.