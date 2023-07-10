LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A local college is breaking its record for having the most incoming students for the upcoming school year.

The class of 2027 is the biggest in Lebanon Valley College, marking a total of 480 members along with 49 incoming transfers as of June 30.

“I am proud of everyone at The Valley for their tireless work in recruiting this impressive group of scholars-from the personal connections made by our faculty, coaches, and the entire campus community to the financial aid team who provided generous aid awards and scholarships to make LVC more affordable for our incoming students,” vice president of admissions Edwin Wright said in a statement.

Students are coming from all different places such as Alaska, and even out of the country like Australia. Out of the incoming class, there are 200 student-athletes, four full-scholarship John Bowman Allwein ’56 Scholars and performers who will participate in the college’s marching band.

There is a multitude of resources that the school offers for incoming students, along with on and off-campus activities such as LVC Game Night & Field House Frenzy, a social featuring The Royals cover band, and The Great DuBois Traveling Circus Variety Show.

LVC offers a College’s Research First program for first-year students that gives them the chance to work with student-faculty research teams during the summer before their first semester.