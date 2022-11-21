HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg.

The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.

“Our goal is to promote active play, and for kids to play together,” owner of the Lancaster & Harrisburg Urban Air, Ashish Javia said.

According to Javia, the new facility will be approximately 50,000 square feet, compared to his Lancaster location that is approximately 60,000 square feet. The new Urban Air in Harrisburg will have almost every attraction that the Lancaster location has to offer, such as:

Food & beverage cafe

Go Karts

Pro Zone Performance Trampolines

Tubes Playground

Ropes Course

Runaway (tumble track)

Slam Dunk Zone

APEX Trampolines

Warrior Course

Leap of Faith

Drop Zone

Sky Rider

Battle Beams

Climbing Walls

Dodgeball

Twister Tower *(NEW)

The only major difference between the two locations, according to Javia, is the fact that the new Harrisburg location will not offer laser tag. Instead, the Harrisburg location will offer a brand new attraction to its guests, called the Twisted Tower, which is their rendition of a drop tower.

The new Urban Air is expected to create 25 full-time positions, as well as 75 – 100 part time positions, according to Javia. The hours for the new facility have not yet been decided but should be similar to the Urban Air’s hours in Lancaster.

Construction of the new Urban Air in Harrisburg is expected to be completed in early 2024, and will be located at 4200 Derry St., right next to the PetSmart.