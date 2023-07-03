YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned indoor children’s play venue, with a goal of engaging the imagination of kids, recently opened in York.

The new L&E Playhouse (Learn and Explore) is owned and operated by Ashlee and Don Mullinex, who first moved to the Midstate from Charlette, North Carolina prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2019. According to Ashlee, prior to opening the couple’s first business together, Ashlee worked as a Dental Technician and Don worked as a Plant Manager.

The Mullinexs first acquired the former home of The Curious Little Playhouse in York County back in April of 2023. Since taking over this storefront from the previous owner, the couple has worked on re-branding the space and worked to bring in more hands-on toys, crafts, infant-age toys, and sensory toys for children with Autism.

It should be also noted that The Curious Little Playhouse still has an operational location on 1000 Carlisle Street, Suite #1225 in Hanover, Pa.

“We homeschooled our boys and they grew up in facilities like these for more hands-on opportunities, back when we lived in Charlette,” Ashlee explained. “When we moved here there weren’t many facilities like these around.”

The new L&E Playhouse is 1,900 square feet in size and the owners try to keep their capacity between 15 to 20 kids. According to Ashlee, parents are encouraged to come in with their kids and engage with them in the variety of activities that L&E Playhouse has to offer, such as:

Dress-up

Fort building

Board games

Arts & Crafts and more!

It is important to note that currently, L&E Playhouse is not a drop-off daycare – however, they do plan on offering short-interval drop-off opportunities for parents in the upcoming future.

L&E Playhouse currently offers the opportunity to host children’s birthday parties and they also offer summer camp events as well. According to Ashlee, they still have available slots for their summer camp program for July 17 – 20, July 24 – 27, and August 7 – 10.

If you are interested in signing your child up for one of these camps, you can click here.

For parents interested in bringing their child in to try out L&E Playhouse, the following rates apply:

$6 Crawlers Day Pass – 2 hours play session for one child (6 to 11 months old)

– 2 hours play session for one child (6 to 11 months old) $14 Kids Day Pass – 2 hour play session for one child (1 to 8 years old)

It should also be noted that L&E Playhouse also offers monthly and annual memberships for interested customers. For more information of the different rates and memberships offered, you can visit www.LearnAndExplorePlayHouse.com

The new L&E is located at 41 West Market Street in York and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Fridays // 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays // 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays // 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Ashlee, although L&E is open for business, they will be holding their official grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony this Friday, July 7.

“I am looking forward to cultivating an environment that suits the whole child,” Ashlee added. “It feels great to give these kids different crafts to do and just seeing their minds wander and imagine. We just want to be able to cater to everyone – this is a place for everybody.”