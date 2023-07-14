GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A Gettysburg man has been charged after doctors determined that injuries to a baby were so severe that the child will likely experience medical deficiencies for the rest of its life.

The investigation into the alleged child abuse began in June when police got a report about an infant with a brain bleed who was experiencing seizures.

Medical documents noted that the child was brought to the hospital “in serious or critical condition based on suspected child abuse or neglect,” according to the criminal complaint. The doctors also reported that the child’s injuries were consistent with child abuse.

When asked about the baby’s injuries, police say Skylar Keefer gave police false stories, claiming that he maybe hit the child’s head off the wall, and then changing his story to falling down the stairs. According to the complaint, both times, doctors told police that the injuries were not matching up with Keefer’s claims.

Police say when Keefer was told that someone seriously hurt the 2-month-old, he allegedly displayed no emotion, according to the charges filed by borough police.

The child was also bleeding from his spine and behind both of his eyes and had an ankle fracture, which is noted in the complaint to be a very common injury in child abuse. It was also learned that the baby had six seizures before being taken to Hanover Hospital, police said.

Keefer faces felony charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Keefer is locked up in Adams County Prison unable to post his bail of $200,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.